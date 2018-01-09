SF Board of Supervisors working to name interim mayor

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The deadline has just passed for interested candidates to file paperwork to enter the election for San Francisco's mayor.
Eight candidates are vying to replace Ed Lee, who died unexpectedly last month.
The candidates include former San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Angela Alioto, Acting Mayor London Breed, San Francisco Supervisor Jane Kim and Former State Senator Mark Leno.
Anyone who's going to run has done what they need to do, including Supervisor Jane Kim, who filed her paperwork at the election's department Tuesday, ahead of the 5 p.m. deadline.
The sudden death of Mayor Lee triggered this contest and the next chapter in this political drama. Between now and the June 5th election, who should serve in that top spot?
Currently Board President London Breed is acting mayor, per the city charter, but there are those like these progressive Democrats who believe that gives Breed, considered more moderate, too much power and a leg up in the June race.
They're pushing for a "caretaker" mayor, someone not running for the fulltime job.
"We need San Franciscans to get to choose who are mayor is. We don't want to have 11 people on the Board of Supervisors with their thumb on the scales," said SF Progressive Alliance's Claire Lau.
It will take six votes for the Supervisors to come up with an interim mayor and if they can't reach a consensus, London Breed will continue as acting mayor.
"Whatever happens, happens. Ultimately, what I want to do is make sure my good relationships with my colleagues continue," Breed said.
Political strategist David Latterman says there's no right or wrong but wonders if a caretaker is in the best interest of a city always in the spotlight.
"If we have a true caretaker, they aren't accountable to the voters. They are gone in five months. Their priorities are going to change," he said.
It's unclear when a vote on an interim mayor might actually take place. So far, a vote has not been scheduled.