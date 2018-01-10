  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
POLICE SHOOTING

San Jose police say man killed by officers was armed with sword, axe, throwing knives

San Jose Police Chief Eddy Garcia said a suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting at the Metcalf Energy Center Tuesday was armed with a large sword, six throwing knives, an axe and yelled "shoot me, kill me." (KGO)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
An investigation is underway after a deadly police shooting occurred at a power plant in the South Bay.

During a press conference, San Jose Police Chief Eddy Garcia said a suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting at the Metcalf Energy Center was armed with a large sword, six throwing knives, a 6-foot pole, an axe and yelled "shoot me, kill me."

Garcia said the suspect ignored the officers commands to drop his weapons at least 23 times. "The suspect turned around and advanced at the officers, still armed with the pole and the axe," he said.

RELATED: San Jose police shoot person at Metcalf Energy Center

Officials described the man as an Asian male in his late 20s, 5' 6" tall and 145 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, white shirt, and black pants.

In addition to that, Garcia said the license plate provided by the reporting party was identified as an "armed and dangerous vehicle from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's department."

Before Garcia's statement, officials were very quiet about the incident, only confirming there was an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night.

VIDEO: Officials investigate fatal police shooting
An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting occurred at the Metcalf Energy Center on the outskirts of South San Jose Tuesday night.


Crime scene units left a little less than 12 hours after the shooting.


When they first arrived on the scene, police were heard on the scanner saying, "at the Metcalf Energy Center, there's an unknown male in a black Mercedes at the front gate. Pulled something out of the trunk and put in his coat, he's walking back and forth. He might be coming back to the vehicle and there is a large sword on the front seat. I can see that."

Our media partner, The Bay Area News Group, reported an intruder refused to drop an axe he was carrying and was shot and killed by at least one officer.

RELATED: San Jose police demonstrate de-escalation training

A spokesperson for Calpine Corporation, the company that owns the power plant, told ABC7 News no employees were hurt.
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
