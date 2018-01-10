  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
POLITICS

March Fong Eu remembered in Oakland service

State officials, family and friends all gathered at Oakland's Chapel of the Chimes this morning to remember March Fong Eu, who died on December 21 at the age of 95. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
State officials, family and friends all gathered at Oakland's Chapel of the Chimes this morning to remember March Fong Eu, who died on December 21 at the age of 95.

"The outpouring of love and accolades since your departure reflect what you have meant to all of us," said California State Controller Betty Yee, speaking at the small service for Fong Eu.

March Fong Eu was the first Asian American woman elected to the California legislature in 1966 before serving nearly twenty years as the state's first female Secretary of State. "She was a true trailblazer," said current California Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

Fong Eu was also remembered as a wife, mother and grandmother by her grandson Matt Fong Jr. as "Grammy" who Fong Jr. said made the very best lemon meringue pie.

"She was just so gifted in every way," said former CA Speaker and San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown. "She has that rare ability, especially for a politician, to listen."
