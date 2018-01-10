  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Oakland Eats: 'Grand Lake Kitchen' To Expand, 'The Pain Shop' Closes, More

In the first 2018 edition of Oakland Eats, we look at a popular eatery expanding to the Dimond District, share an update on a new restaurant that wrapped up a successful crowdfunding campaign, and report on other culinary developments.

As ever, a bow of appreciation in the direction of Al M., our extraordinary tipster!

Openings




Savory French toast at Grand Lake Kitchen. | Photo: Andrew C./Yelp

Grand Lake Kitchen (2042 MacArthur Blvd.)

Grand Lake Kitchen--which opened its popular Adams Point location in 2012--is expanding with a new addition to the Dimond District, the East Bay Expressreports.

Co-owners May Seto Wasem and David Wasem have procured the keys to the former Full Moon Seafood House space--which has been closed since 2015--and are planning to open sometime later this year.

The new location is more spacious than its flagship operation with a 5,500-square-foot layout. The owners told the Express that there will be more room for a grab-and-go deli component that will streamline ordering and make the experience more convenient.

As for the cuisine, expect to see new takes on "Jewish deli classics" as well as American-style comfort food and sandwiches.

"The menu will be similar so people should come to expect the same things," said Seto Wasem. "Maybe not the exact same menu, but the same feeling, the same style of food."

Updates




Mango salad at Nyum Bai. | Photo: Nite Yun
Nyum Bai (3340 E 12th St. Ste. 11)

In December, we reported that Nite Yun, owner of pop-up Cambodian comfort food eatery, Nyum Bai, had launched a Kickstarter campaign to help fund her first brick-and-mortar venture at the Fruitvale Public Market.

Within just hours of the campaign's deadline, Yun raised $37,625 of a $35,000 goal, more than enough to help cover unexpected construction costs at the new space and expand her staff.

"I'm just really excited to move into the community and be a part of East Oakland and share the food of Cambodia and share the experiences of my family," Yun previously told Hoodline.

Yun hopes to have the doors open sometime next month.

Closures




Manchurian cauliflower and bhel salad at Juhu Beach Club. | Photo: Yvonne L./Yelp


Juhu Beach Club (5179 Telegraph Ave.)

Last year, Juhu Beach Club owners Preeti Mistry and Ann Nadeau, announced plans to sell the restaurant and move on to other projects. Now, Eater reports that after several months of uncertainty, new tenants have been found and the eatery has officially closed.

"There will be a 3.0, we can't totally talk about it yet, but it's not going away," said Mistry last September, addressing the proposed closure. "I'm not going away."

Mistry is also busy with her other restaurant, Navi Kitchen, which opened last Spring. No word yet as to the identity of the new tenants.

Bread at The Pain Shop. | Photo: Wing Y./Yelp

The Pain Shop (482B 49th St.)

After less than two months, Temescal Alleys boulangerie The Pain Shop has closed, according to the East Bay Express.

We recently reported news of the bakery's first retail location after owner Davey Surcamp decided to expand his business. Previously, the business mainly sold its wares to local grocers and restaurants.

Manager Meagan Ranes posted a note to the door announcing the closure:

"We have decided to get our noses back to the grindstone to come up with something bigger and brighter for the future of Pain."

It's not clear what the future holds for The Pain Shop, but for now, you can still get your fix at one of these other Bay Area retailers.

If you've seen a change n Oakland's food landscape, text your tip and a photo to 510-757-9959. If we use your info in a story, we'll give you credit.
FOOD & DRINK
