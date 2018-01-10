Remains ID'd as missing SF Uber driver; case now homicide

  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Officials confirm that remains found in a Hayward warehouse last June belong to a San Francisco Uber driver who went missing and add that they're now investigating the case as a homicide. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Police have released a development in the case of a missing San Francisco Uber driver.

Officials confirm that remains found in a Hayward warehouse last June are those of Piseth Chhay and they are now investigating the case as a homicide.

RELATED: Wife of missing SF man holding out hope after grim discovery in the East Bay

Chhay had been missing since Mother's Day.

San Francisco police say the victim's friend, Bob Tang, fled to Cambodia right before he was set to be interviewed by detectives. Tang was initially noted as a person of interest in the case. On Wednesday they confirmed he's now a suspect.

Chhay's remains were found at a Hayward warehouse where Tang worked.

RELATED: Person of interest in SF Uber driver case suspected of fleeing country

The victim's wife tells ABC7 News, "The family is deeply saddened by this news but they will wait and have confidence that the police will solve this case and justice will be obtained."

SFPD is working with its law enforcement partners to locate and arrest Tang.

Anyone with information regarding this case or information of Tang's whereabouts is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
