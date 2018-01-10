  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SJPD

Police say intruder at San Jose power plant was heavily armed

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspect who jumped a fence Tuesday night and got into the Metcalf Energy Center in South San Jose challenged officers to shoot and kill him.

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A suspect who jumped a fence Tuesday night and got into the Metcalf Energy Center in South San Jose challenged officers to shoot and kill him.

He was armed with an ax. Officers also discovered he had a large sword and a six-foot pipe in the black Mercedes that he drove to the facility, along with another ax.

VIDEO: Officials investigate officer-involved shooting at power plant
EMBED More News Videos

An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting occurred at the Metcalf Energy Center on the outskirts of South San Jose Tuesday night.



The man, described by San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia as an Asian male adult in his late 20's, advanced at one officer with an ax. The officer shot his gun at the suspect. The suspect did the same with a second officer, who also shot at the suspect.

Chief Garcia says the suspect was ordered to surrender and drop his weapon a total of 23 times prior to the officers' shots. The man's identify has not been released by coroner's office pending notification of next-of-kin.

RELATED: San Jose police shoot person at Metcalf Energy Center

The incident unfolded at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday when police received a call from the security team at the power plant.
Chief Garcia said the suspect had a record of weapons and drug violations and had previously been held for psychiatric evaluation. The license plate on the suspect's Mercedes was tagged by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office as belonging to a person who was known to be armed and dangerous.

RELATED: San Jose police demonstrate de-escalation training

The confrontation and shooting were captured on officers' body-worn cameras. Chief Garcia said he has seen the video, describing it as traumatic for the officers and the suspect.

The suspect's intent for entering the power plant property is unknown.

VIDEO: SJPD chief update on police shooting at power plant
EMBED More News Videos

San Jose Police Chief Eddy Garcia said a suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting at the Metcalf Energy Center Tuesday was armed with a large sword, six throwing knives, an axe and yelled "shoot me, kill me."

Click here for more stories and videos on the San Jose Police Department.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
PG&ESJPDofficer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingpolice shootingshootingtrespassingviolencecrimeinvestigationuse of forceSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SJPD: Man killed by officers was armed with sword, axe, knives
San Jose police demonstrate de-escalation training
FBI report shows San Jose battling rise in violent crime
San Jose police shoot person at Metcalf Energy Center
SJPD
Alcohol, marijuana suspected factors in SJ crash that killed 2
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash in San Jose
Hit and run of girl in crosswalk in San Jose caught on video
12-year-old girl injured in San Jose hit and run collision
Man accused of 5 armed robberies arrested in San Jose
More SJPD
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video