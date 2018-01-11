  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
AIR TRAVEL

ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: FAA investigating why plane nearly landed on wrong runway at San Francisco airport

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is investigating why an Aeromexico flight from Mexico City nearly landed on the wrong runway at San Francisco International Airport Tuesday morning, ABC7 News has learned.

Aeromexico Flight 668 was given clearance to land on Runway 28R at SFO Airport, but for unknown reasons, the pilots aligned the Boeing 737-800 with the runway next to it, 28L.

At the same time, a Virgin America Airbus A320 was stopped on Runway 28L awaiting take-off to Kona, Hawaii, according to the FAA.

When Air Traffic Controllers noticed the mistake, they ordered the Aeromexico flight to abort the landing one mile from the airport. The pilots complied with the order and landed safely after making a second approach to SFO.

RELATED: Air Canada flight nearly lands on taxiway at San Francisco International Airport

The Virgin America flight departed without incident.

Air Traffic Control audio reviewed by ABC7 News indicated the pilots acknowledged the correct runway they were told to land on.

The FAA said the Aeromexico pilots had been using their instrument landing system during the approach, which provides guidance to the pilots when landing in low visibility.

RELATED: NTSB investigating after Air Canada flight nearly lands on taxiway at SFO

The FAA plans to interview the pilots as part of their investigation.

Aeromexico says they are "investigating the events."


Tuesday's incident follows a near mishap in July 2017 when an Air Canada flight from Toronto almost landed on a taxiway at SFO that was crowded with planes.

The FAA is investigating the Air Canada incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Written and produced by Tim Jue
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelair travelplane accidentflight emergencyairport newsNTSBinvestigationairline industrySan FranciscoSan Francisco International Airport
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
NTSB investigating separate safety incidents at SFO
Air traffic control footage shows questionable Air Canada landing
Sources say evidence deleted in SFO Air Canada incident
Plane may have flown over 2 aircraft by 100 feet at SFO
NTSB investigating SFO Air Canada flight incident
Air Canada flight nearly lands on SFO taxiway
AIR TRAVEL
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
'He couldn't breathe:' Family speaks out after dog dies on flight
Bay Area LIFE: Tasting your way through the Aulani Resort
Bay Area LIFE: Aulani Resort in Hawaii
More air travel
TRAVEL
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
United to issue special pet carrier tags after dog's death
Frappuccino by the Falls: Starbucks comes to Yosemite
More Travel
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos