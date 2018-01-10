  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
6 Full-Time Restaurant Management Jobs Available Now In SF

Looking to start the year with a new job? If you're looking to score a full-time management job in the restaurant industry, there are plenty of interesting opportunities available in San Francisco. Here's a rundown of open listings, with information sourced via job site ZipRecruiter.

Floor & Beverage Manager, Town Hall



Town Hall Restaurant seeks an experienced manager for full-time employment. This position includes HR related duties, as well as ordering & inventory.


For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.

Manager, Mozzeria Pizza




Mozzeria has an exciting career opportunity for an experienced manager to lead Mozzeria's San Francisco operations. Responsible for the day to day operations of both the restaurant and food truck, the ideal candidate will delight customers through exceptional customer service, provide leadership in hiring and motivating staff members, and implement processes that successfully sustain and grow the business.

For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.

Assistant General Manager, Samovar Tea Lounge



Samovar is looking for an inspired Assistant General Manager (AGM) "who shares our passion for world-class product and service to join our growing team and help to bring our mission to life." The AGM will report directly to the General Manager and will be actively involved in all manner of restaurant operations.

For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.

Assistant General Manager, Piccino




Piccino seeks applicants with "at least two years experience working in restaurants," with "experience in a supervisory or managerial role," to serve as the point person to execute all special events as well as assist on a daily needs on the floor.

This is a full-time, salaried position, with vacation & health benefits. Salary commensurate with experience. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.

Manager, Mr. Tipple's



Mr. Tipple's is a craft cocktail bar that offers live jazz every night, always without cover. It's currently seeking a manager to oversee nightly service, "with expectations to get involved with all aspects of operations," including scheduling, payroll, direct service, and band sound check and mixing.

For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.

Assistant Director of Restaurant and Bars, The Battery




The Battery is San Francisco's unique modern-era private social club, complete with four bars and dining rooms serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, private event spaces and catering, and a boutique hotel including penthouse suites, spa, steam rooms, gym, library, green room, garden, and views of San Francisco.


The Assistant Director of Restaurants and Bars "is responsible for consistently providing members with friendly and professional service, consistency of execution in an attractive, well-maintained environment and ensuring 100% satisfaction. They will oversee the front of house floor staff and managers, ensuring that they abide by the policies and procedures of The Battery."

For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
