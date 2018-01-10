  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Glen Park, Right Now

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Glen Park are hovering around $3,500 (compared to a $3,295 average for San Francisco). So how does the low-end pricing on a Glen Park rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood. Take a look at the cheapest listings available as of Jan. 10th, below.

113 Laidley St, #B




Listed at $2,750 / month, this 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 113 Laidley St, is 21 percent less than the $3,500 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Glen Park. It comes furnished, and features views of the city. (See the complete listing here.)

3101 Castro St.



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 3101 Castro St., is listed for $2,895 / month for its 700 square feet of space "just steps from downtown Glen Park where a French bistro, organic neighborhood market, coffee shop, and cheese shop and hardware store call home." In the unit, look for in-unit laundry and other features; sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

92 Chenery St., #1




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home at 92 Chenery St., which is going for $2,995 / month. The building offers on-site laundry, and in the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a fireplace, bay windows, and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not allowed. (See the full listing here.)
