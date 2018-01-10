Pizza fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The newcomer to Evergreen North, called Tasty Indian Pizza, is located at 2850 Quimby Rd.
This newcomer--which has other outposts in Sunnyvale and Fairfield--specializes in Indian-influenced pizzas, subs, and appetizers.
On the menu, look for Italian pies like "The Carnivore" with pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon, sausage, beef and linguisa; "Chicken Garlic Supreme" with creamy white sauce, mushrooms, red onions, and tomatoes; and "Pesto Artichoke Deluxe" with pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, and sliced tomatoes topped with mozzarella.
For Indian-style pizzas, expect to see options like "Sholay" with garbanzo beans, red onion, and mozzarella cheese topped with fresh cilantro and mint chutney; "Dilwale" with veggies, sweet corn, chilies, and cilantro; and "Dabangg" with pav bhaji, red onion, tomato, and mozzarella.
Rounding things out are Indian appetizers such as tandoori chicken wings and samosa sticks. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp so far, Tasty Indian Pizza seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Lynn P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 3rd, said: "Yay! There's a location in San Jose now! My brother and his girlfriend first got me hooked from the Sunnyvale location and I'm very happy to say that the San Jose location is just as delicious!"
Yelper Juan V. added: "Oh man, this place is so good...Now I have a new favorite spot in San Jose to get Indian pizza."
And Max J. said: "Ordered two large pizzas on the phone. Half-Italian veggie/butter chicken for the kids, then a half-spicy tandoori/bethab for us. It was magnificent. Both pizzas were dripping with toppings and exploding with flavor."
Head on over to check it out: Tasty Indian Pizza is open daily from 11am-10pm.
Get Pizza And More At Evergreen North's New 'Tasty Indian Pizza'
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News