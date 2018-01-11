  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Video shows river of mud rushing down Montecito street as family scrambles for safety

EMBED </>More Videos

Video shows a river of mud and debris rushing down a Montecito street. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
MONTECITO, Calif. --
Dramatic new video shows what it was like for one Montecito family at the moment a wall of mud hit their home.

BEFORE AND AFTER: Hwy 101 in SoCal flooded with runoff water

The video from Marco Farrell shows a river of mud gushing down the street.

He runs inside as he shouts at family members "close the door," "get ready to go out!" and "wake Dad up!"

RELATED: VIDEO: Firefighters rescue girl trapped in Montecito home amid powerful mudslide

Farrell says he and his parents and their dog hunkered down in a hallway filled thigh-high with water for more than an hour as the flood rushed through the home.

RELATED: Mangled car, destroyed homes show mudslide devastation

He and his family were eventually able to get to safety.

"The scariest thing was the sound," Farrell told ABC News. "It sounded like the scariest monster you ever heard, banging on your door."

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
mudslideflash floodingfloodingamazing videoSanta Barbara County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mangled car shows mudslide devastation
VIDEO: Crews rescue girl trapped in rubble amid powerful mudslide
BEFORE AND AFTER: Hwy 101 in SoCal flooded with runoff water
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video