5 women reportedly accuse James Franco of sexual misconduct

LOS ANGELES --Five women are accusing actor James Franco of sexual misconduct, according to a Los Angeles Times article published early Thursday.
Four of the women were his students and another said he was her mentor.
One woman said while she and three other women filmed a nude scene with Franco three years ago, he removed protective plastic guards covering other actresses' genitals.
Two other student actresses also recounted negative on-set experiences. Both said Franco became angry when none of the women, while at a shoot, would agree to be topless.
Franco's attorney disputes all the women's accusations.
The allegations against Franco come just days after he won best actor in a comedy or musical at the Golden Globes for his film "The Disaster Artist." At the Sunday ceremony, Franco wore a pin supporting the "Time's Up" initiative for gender equality in Hollywood.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.