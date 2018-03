5 women reportedly accuse James Franco of sexual misconduct

Five women are accusing actor James Franco of sexual misconduct, according to a Los Angeles Times article published early Thursday.Four of the women were his students and another said he was her mentor.One woman said while she and three other women filmed a nude scene with Franco three years ago, he removed protective plastic guards covering other actresses' genitals.Two other student actresses also recounted negative on-set experiences. Both said Franco became angry when none of the women, while at a shoot, would agree to be topless.Franco's attorney disputes all the women's accusations.The allegations against Franco come just days after he won best actor in a comedy or musical at the Golden Globes for his film "The Disaster Artist." At the Sunday ceremony, Franco wore a pin supporting the "Time's Up" initiative for gender equality in Hollywood