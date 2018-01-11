  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Woman attacked by sea lion at San Francisco's Aquatic Park

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after she was attacked by a sea lion at Aquatic Park in San Francisco this morning. (KGO-TV)

By Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There was another sea lion attack at Aquatic Park Thursday morning. The South End Rowing Club says this isn't the first time one of their members was bitten. A sea lion bit South End Rowing Club swimmer Irene Chan on her knee around 7 a.m.

RELATED: 30 years of the love-hate relationship with Sea Lions in the SF Bay

Another swimmer in the club named Alice Ma says she heard Chan scream for help.

"I started swimming with her and I said do you want me to pull you back to the beach and she said, 'no, no, I can swim by myself I just can't kick because the sea lion bit me on my knee,'" said Ma.

"And then Alice called Kathy and I and we all just gathered around her and swam back with her," said another swimmer Jeany Duncan.

Duncan relied on her expertise to help Chan until an ambulance arrived.

"I was a paramedic with the San Francisco Fire Department and the Department of Public Health," said Duncan.

The women moved Chan to the sauna and applied pressure to her wound.

"She was just more shook up than anything as anybody would be," said Duncan.

VIDEO: Second sea lion attack at San Francisco's Aquatic Park
EMBED More News Videos

Officials say a man suffered non-life threatening injuries after being bitten by a sea lion at Aquatic Park in San Francisco Friday, a day after another man was bitten while swimming in the area.



Chan was taken to SF General where as of this morning she was in "good condition" according to a hospital spokesperson.

"Was not severe but anytime you get bit it's a bad thing," said Lynn Cullivan, San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park Spokesperson.

"We were just starting to calm down a little from the last couple of bites," said Duncan.

There have been several sea lion bites reported recently, including other South End Rowing Club Swimmers.

"I hope these stop," said Ma.

Still, swimmers say that didn't stop them from getting back in the water today, though they are swimming closer to shore.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
rescueswimmingwild animalsanimal attackattackwater rescuesearch and rescueboatssan francisco baySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
30 years of alongside sea lions in the San Francisco Bay
San Francisco's Aquatic Park closed after second sea lion attack
Sea lion recovers after being found stranded at Stinson Beach
Man bitten by sea lion describes terrifying attack
Swimmer bitten by sea lion in San Francisco Bay
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video