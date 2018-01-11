Report: Uber uses 'panic button' to shield files during police raids

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Most companies don't expect police to raid their offices, but Uber isn't most companies.
According to Bloomberg, the San Francisco-based company has a secret tool to keep cops from accessing data on their computers.
Think of it as a panic button and Uber is calling it "Ripley".
Bloomberg reports Uber has used the system at least two dozen times to lock down equipment in foreign offices to shield files from police raids.
The report states, "Uber has reason to be cautious with the sensitive information it holds about customers and their locations around the world."
