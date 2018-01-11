  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
UBER

Report: Uber uses 'panic button' to shield files during police raids

EMBED </>More Videos

Uber apparently has a secret tool to keep cops from accessing the files on their computers and they're calling it Ripley.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Most companies don't expect police to raid their offices, but Uber isn't most companies.

According to Bloomberg, the San Francisco-based company has a secret tool to keep cops from accessing data on their computers.

Think of it as a panic button and Uber is calling it "Ripley".

Bloomberg reports Uber has used the system at least two dozen times to lock down equipment in foreign offices to shield files from police raids.

The report states, "Uber has reason to be cautious with the sensitive information it holds about customers and their locations around the world."

Click here for more videos and stories about Uber.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessuberu.s. & worldpoliceraidSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
UBER
Gold grills, diplomas & other weird things left in Ubers
Man accused of posing as rideshare driver, raping 7 women in Los Angeles arrested
Missing man Joshua Thiede found at LA hospital, friends say
Missing 29-year-old Uber, Lyft driver last seen in Los Angeles
Uber, Waymo reach $245 million settlement in trade secrets lawsuit
More uber
BUSINESS
Culture clash over Mill Valley Depot
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
'CorePower Yoga' Seeks Approval For Church & Duboce Studio
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Popular pacifier, teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
More Business
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video