  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
HOLIDAY

Man irate after Costco lets woman return dead Christmas tree in January

EMBED </>More Videos

While many of us were trying to figure out where to discard our Christmas trees, one Santa Clarita woman decided to return hers.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. --
While many of us were trying to figure out where to discard our Christmas trees, one woman decided to return hers.

On January 4., the woman reportedly took her tree to a Santa Clarita Costco asking for a refund because her tree died.

One shopper, who was waiting in line behind the woman, was so blown away that he posted about the exchange on his Facebook page.

"I can't make this stuff up," Scott Bentley wrote. "Woman in line at Costco, totally nonchalant, to return her Christmas tree 'because it is dead' on January 4."


The man even shamed Costco for allowing the "ridiculous" return to occur and the woman for asking for her money back.

"Heartbreaking to think she may have needed that money so much, she lost all self respect and dignity for it."

Surprisingly, Costco did issue the woman a refund, Bentely said in his post.

But it did cost her. "It was questioned, verified purchase on her account and she was shamed to a small degree ... but I don't think it phased her because she has no conscience."

The woman still hasn't been identified; however, she did give shoppers on social media a new idea for next year.

Click here for more videos and stories about the holidays.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societychristmaschristmas treecaliforniacostcoshoppingtrendingbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLIDAY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
ABC7 to hold National Puppy Day adoption event
Free candy: National Oreo Day giveaway
Petition calls for national holiday for Rev. Billy Graham
SF author teams up with animators to give life to Chinese zodiac
More holiday
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video