Doctors say you should be concerned about a new viral challenge involving laundry detergent pods.
Videos and pictures have surfaced online of teenagers intentionally putting the pods in their mouth.
The detergent already comes in a child-resistant packaging to keep young children from swallowing them.
Doctors warn that burns can result from putting the pods in your mouth.
