HEALTH & FITNESS

Concerns grow over dangerous challenge involving detergent pods

There are concerns now over a new viral challenge involving laundry detergent pods. (KTRK)

Doctors say you should be concerned about a new viral challenge involving laundry detergent pods.

Videos and pictures have surfaced online of teenagers intentionally putting the pods in their mouth.

The detergent already comes in a child-resistant packaging to keep young children from swallowing them.

Doctors warn that burns can result from putting the pods in your mouth.

