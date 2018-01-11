  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In San Jose, Right Now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in San Jose are hovering around $2,388. But how does the low-end pricing on a San Jose rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find. Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

1308 Bernoulli Pl.




This 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom townhouse, situated at 1308 Bernoulli Pl. in Berryessa, is listed for $1,255 / month for its 2,000 square feet of space. In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a balcony and deck, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)

354 N. White Rd.



Then there's this apartment at 354 N. White Rd. (at McKee Road) that's listed at $1,375 / month. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, plenty of natural lighting and granite counter tops. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. (See the listing here.)

121 Graham Ave.




Listed at $1,625 / month, this 743-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom address is located at 121 Graham Ave. in Fairgrounds. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning and hardwood flooring. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed. (Here's the listing.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Jose
REAL ESTATE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored
What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today
What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?
Public Works Rejects Request To Remove Trees At Transamerica Pyramid
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos