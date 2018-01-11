Pa. lawmaker introduces 'Stable Genius Act' after Trump tweets

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

The President believes he is a "stable genius." I do not. Today, I introduced the



Standardizing

Testing and

Accountability

Before

Large

Elections



Giving

Electors

Necessary

Information for

Unobstructed

Selection



Act to ensure that Presidential candidates are fit to lead. pic.twitter.com/ZalCqySlo8 — Rep. Brendan Boyle (@CongBoyle) January 9, 2018

A Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced a new bill requiring presidential candidates to undergo full medical exams and release the results to the public.Representative Brendan Boyle's 'Stable Genius Act' comes almost a week after President Donald Trump responded to claims made in a new book, which raises questions about the President's mental stability."I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!" the President tweeted."Today, I introduced the Standardizing Testing and Accountability Before Large Elections Giving Electors Necessary Information for Unobstructed Selection Act to ensure that Presidential candidates are fit to lead," Boyle tweeted.Trump will have his first known medical exam since taking office this Friday.