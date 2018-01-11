  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Pa. lawmaker introduces 'Stable Genius Act' after Trump tweets

Rep. Boyle introduces 'Stable Genius Act.' Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 10, 2018. (AP)

A Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced a new bill requiring presidential candidates to undergo full medical exams and release the results to the public.

Representative Brendan Boyle's 'Stable Genius Act' comes almost a week after President Donald Trump responded to claims made in a new book, which raises questions about the President's mental stability.

"I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!" the President tweeted.



"Today, I introduced the Standardizing Testing and Accountability Before Large Elections Giving Electors Necessary Information for Unobstructed Selection Act to ensure that Presidential candidates are fit to lead," Boyle tweeted.



Trump will have his first known medical exam since taking office this Friday.

