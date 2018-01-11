  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
SFPD officer suffers life-threatening injuries in East Bay collision

San Francisco police say one of its officers was seriously hurt in a collision on northbound I-880 at 7th Street in Oakland while riding his personal motorcycle to work. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police say one of its officers was seriously hurt in a collision on northbound I-880 at 7th Street in Oakland while riding his personal motorcycle to work.

The incident involving the off-duty cop and a flatbed utility truck happened at 5:39 a.m. Thursday. The California Highway Patrol says the officer collided into the rear of the truck and was ejected onto the roadway.

"An important thing to realize here is that regardless of what your occupation is, or what your training is, anybody can be a victim of a collision," says CHP Ofc. Matthew Hamer.

Police say the officer, who was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred, sustained life-threatening injuries but is in stable condition.

According to officials, there are no unusual circumstances with this collision and no arrests have been made. The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The CHP says road conditions were dry and not hazardous at the time of the crash.

San Francisco police have not released any further details on the officer or his condition.
