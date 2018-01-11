Restaurant sells over-the-top $60 tacos

DEARBORN, Michigan --A restaurant in Michigan is selling a taco for an astonishing $60 in order to break the stereotype that Mexican food is always cheap.
M Cantina, the restaurant offering the expensive taco, seems to think so, according to WXYZ-TV.
The taco contains seared American Wagyu beef, foie gras, caviar and black truffles. It also has ice plant leaves and salt from Hawaii.
Oh, and it's also topped with roasted grasshoppers.
If you plan on ordering the $60 taco, you have to order them in threes, which means you will be having a $180 meal.
