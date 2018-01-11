Bay Area Weekend Events: MLK Day weekend events, Pier 39 sea lions

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper-local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.
MLK 'In the Name of Love' musical tribute
MLK day is this weekend and it could be a great opportunity to spend some time honoring the civil rights icon.
Make a joyful noise or at least hear some at the 16th Annual 'In the Name of Love' musical tribute to Dr. King.
It happens Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. at Oakland's Scottish Rite Center.
Click here for tickets and more information.
MLK Day of Revelations
In San Francisco, there's a great opportunity to enjoy the De Young Museum with special MLK-related events and it is totally free.
You can explore their permanent collection and the exhibit: Revelations Art from the African American South.
There will be music and special tours throughout the day Saturday.
Click here for more information.
Pier 39 Sea Lion's
Pier 39 is celebrating the hundreds of sea lions who somewhat mysteriously showed up this month 28-years-ago and haven't left since.
They'll have special tours and talks throughout the day throughout this weekend and next.
Sea Lions have had some bad PR recently because of a series of attacks on swimmers. Here's your chance to learn more about them from a safe distance.
Click here for more information.
MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.