Surf's up? Mavericks Challenge could happen next week

Calling all surfers -- organizers of the Mavericks big-wave surf contest is targeting Monday or Tuesday for possibly running the event. Big swells are predicted to hit the Northern California coast.For surfers there's nothing like Mavericks, truly the Mt. Everest of competitions. The crew at Mavericks Surf Shop is getting ready, and they hope the big wave rumors are true."Everybody you talk to knows about Mavericks, as the world does especially," said surfer David Grant."We're excited to get Mavericks back on track," said Mavericks Community Events Manager Brian Overfelt.He says organizers are targeting Monday or Tuesday to possibly run the famous surf competition. A storm in the Pacific is predicted to bring big waves."We're hoping a storm churns, wind increase, and we get a great day," Overfelt added.Twenty-four of the world's elite surfers are standing by for official word that Mavericks is on. Pro surfer Grant Washburn has competed in every Mavericks from the beginning -- he'll sit this one out, but knows how tough the contest can be."Mother nature can be radical even on a mellow day. Mavericks can kill people -- just like the ocean anywhere -- massive force, hard to deal with," Washburn said.The last time Mavericks happened in Half Moon Bay was 2016. Thousands of surf enthusiasts converged on the area. Locals say they're ready to welcome them again.Workers at Old Princeton Landing restaurant brace for a lot of hungry customers. "We need extra workers when it gets slammed. You need people in back, washing dishes and up front," said Houston Harry, a worker there.The official call for Mavericks will be made Friday morning.