FAMILY & PARENTING

Bay Area family welcomes quintuplets in Walnut Creek

A bundle of joy has arrived for one Mountain House family -- and it's a big bundle. The Kempel family has welcomed quintuplets. (KGO-TV)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --
A bundle of joy has arrived for one Mountain House family -- and it's a big bundle. The Kempel family has welcomed quintuplets.

Five babies were born at Kaiser Walnut Creek tonight to Chad and Amy Kempel. Three boys and two girls.

According to our media partners at the Bay Area News Group, the babies are tiny, and some are intubated to help them breathe.

Amy went into labor starting on 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Kaiser offered this statement after the births of the babies: We congratulate the Kempel family on the birth of their quintuplets at Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center, and share their joy. Out of respect for the family's privacy, we are not providing additional information at this time.
