  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Wax Trump figure appears at U.S. embassy in London after he cancels visit

EMBED </>More Videos

President Trump won't be attending next month's opening of the new U-S Embassy in London-- but that doesn't mean he won't be seen there, or at least his likeness. (KGO-TV)

LONDON (KGO) --
President Trump won't be attending next month's opening of the new U.S. embassy in London -- but that doesn't mean he won't be seen there, or at least his likeness.

Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum placed its wax version of Mr. Trump in front of the new building on Friday, drawing a crowd of people posing for selfies.

RELATED: Nude Donald Trump statue raises eyebrows in San Francisco

The move came hours after the president tweeted that he won't be at the ceremonial opening.

Trump tweeted that he canceled the trip because he didn't like the Obama administration's move to sell the old embassy for quote, "peanuts." Adding it was quote a "bad deal."

However, the decision to move the embassy was made by President George W. Bush.

PHOTOS: San Francisco buzzing over nude Donald Trump statue

Click here for more stories related to President Donald Trump.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldbuzzworthyviraldistractionlondonstatue
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Naked Trump statue could find new home in SF
PHOTOS: SF buzzing over nude Donald Trump statue
Nude Donald Trump statue raises eyebrows in SF
VIDEO: Bizarre, naked Donald Trump statue appears in NYC
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce
Trump Organization subpoenaed for Russia-related documents
Trump administration imposes sanctions on 19 Russians
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video