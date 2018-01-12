Wax Trump figure appears at U.S. embassy in London after he cancels visit

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

President Trump won't be attending next month's opening of the new U.S. embassy in London -- but that doesn't mean he won't be seen there, or at least his likeness.Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum placed its wax version of Mr. Trump in front of the new building on Friday, drawing a crowd of people posing for selfies.The move came hours after the president tweeted that he won't be at the ceremonial opening.Trump tweeted that he canceled the trip because he didn't like the Obama administration's move to sell the old embassy for quote, "peanuts." Adding it was quote a "bad deal."However, the decision to move the embassy was made by President George W. Bush.