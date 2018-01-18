Q&A: 7 On Your Side answers your Covered California questions

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --7 On Your Side's Michael Finney and a team of experts are hosting a hotline to answer all your Covered California questions as we near the deadline for registration.
You can get your questions answered either over the phone or on social media from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Assistance will be available in the following languages - English, Cantonese, Mandarin, Farsi, Spanish, Punjabi, and Tagalog.
To reach the experts, call: 415-954-7621.
You're also able to submit questions questions right now by tagging them #AskFinney on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.
Click here to enroll in Covered California.
Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.