Q&A: 7 On Your Side answers your Covered California questions

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney and a team of experts are hosting a hotline to answer all your Covered California questions as we near the deadline for registration.You can get your questions answered either over the phone or on social media from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Assistance will be available in the following languages - English, Cantonese, Mandarin, Farsi, Spanish, Punjabi, and Tagalog.You're also able to submit questions questions right now by tagging them #AskFinney on Twitter Instagram , or Facebook.