Q&A: 7 On Your Side answers your Covered California questions

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney and a team of experts are hosting a hotline to answer all your Covered California questions as we near the deadline for registration. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney and a team of experts are hosting a hotline to answer all your Covered California questions as we near the deadline for registration.

You can get your questions answered either over the phone or on social media from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Assistance will be available in the following languages - English, Cantonese, Mandarin, Farsi, Spanish, Punjabi, and Tagalog.

To reach the experts, call: 415-954-7621.

You're also able to submit questions questions right now by tagging them #AskFinney on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Click here to enroll in Covered California.

