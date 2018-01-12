  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
HOME & GARDEN

Funding available to replace wood-burning fireplaces, stoves

A wood-burning fireplace is pictured in this undated file photo. (Shutterstock photo)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Bay Area residents in areas highly affected by wood smoke and air pollution now can get funds to replace their wood-burning fireplaces or stoves with cleaner heating options, air quality officials said.

Also, residents of those areas who already have cleaner heating options can get money to remove their wood-burning stoves or make their fireplaces permanently inoperable by such means as bricking them up, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

To be eligible, homeowners and landlords must own a residential property within the air district's nine-county jurisdiction and within an eligible area, the air district said.

To find out if you live in a qualifying area, visit the air district website at www.baaqmd.gov and put "wood smoke incentive" in the search box, an air district spokesman said.

"Moving toward cleaner heating alternatives and away from inefficient wood burning will improve air quality for all Bay Area residents, especially those who live in areas such as inland valleys or near freeways highly impacted by wood smoke and air pollution," Jack Broadbent, the air district's executive office, said in a statement.

Residents may be able to qualify for $750 to decommission a fireplace or wood-burning stove, $1,000 for a gas-fueled heating stove/sealed insert for natural gas or propane and $3,500 for an electric heat pump.

Additional funding is available for other criteria.

Click here to sign up and get more info.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
homehomeownersair qualityspare the airpollutionbay area
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
Winter Spare the Air alert in effect in Bay Area
HOME & GARDEN
3-D printed homes could end homelessness
Ask Finney: IRS thief, dry cleaners, broken apartment heater
Man overpays bill for more than two decades. Should he get it all back?
Richmond family fights to stay in home, fend off foreclosure
What's wrong with this house? Homeowner fined thousands by HOA
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos