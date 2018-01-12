  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
VIDEO: Aerial footage of Montecito shows before-and-after view of devastated homes

Amid a massive cleanup operation in the Montecito, a satellite view from shows the destruction wrought by flooding and mudslides in the area. (KABC-TV)

By
MONTECITO, Calif. --
Amid ongoing search-and-rescue and cleanup operations in Montecito, a satellite view from AIR7 HD shows the destruction wrought by flooding and mudslides in the area.

SkyMap7 technology offers a glimpse of what the upscale neighborhoods looked like before the heavy trains triggered massive debris flows. The footage then displays a live image of the devastated landscape.

RELATED: Mudslides prove their destructive power in Santa Barbara County

San Ysidro Canyon, in the foothills above Montecito, is part of the Thomas Fire's sprawling burn area. When winter's first major storm arrived earlier this week, San Ysrido Creek overflowed with mud.

VIDEO: SkyMap7 technology shows mud-soaked 101 Fwy in Montecito
Using SkyMap7 technology, aerial video shows the extent to which a mudslide smothered the 101 Freeway in Santa Barbara County.



"The river and the mud and the debris completely took that house right off of its foundation and buried it," said Air7HD reporter Scott Reiff, describing the scene.

Several nearby houses were either destroyed or heavily damaged.

VIDEO: Homes ripped from foundations by mudslide in Montecito
Footage from AIR7 HD shows a Montecito neighborhood where several homes were swept away when a storm triggered a massive mudflow.



In some cases, the destruction was so complete that it was unclear what became of the residences.

"It's hard to tell where that structure went -- if it's under the mud or was washed down the creek," Reiff said of one home.

BEFORE AND AFTER: Highway 101 in SoCal flooded with runoff water

VIDEO: What to do if a mudslide hits
