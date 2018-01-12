70-year-old Berkeley woman dies in collision with city vehicle

A 70-year-old woman died in a collision with a City of Berkeley vehicle this afternoon, California Highway Patrol officials said.Someone called the CHP at 1:21 p.m. to report the collision at Channing Way and Fulton Street near the University of California at Berkeley campus, CHP Officer Matthew Hamer said.A city employee was driving a city sedan that struck the woman who was crossing the street in a crosswalk.The victim was pronounced dead at 1:31 p.m.According to Hamer, witnesses told investigators that the vehicle was going at about 15 mph. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators.Hamer said neither drugs nor alcohol played a role in the collision.