Ask Finney: Credit Card Issued After Death, Unfinished Flooring Project, and Social Security on Job Applications?

Question 1:
Michael from Danville asks:
My wife passed away over a year ago. I notified all the appropriate agencies. But a credit card was issued in her name to my home. Are there actions I should take to prevent this from happening again?
Answer 1:
I'm sorry to hear about your wife. One of two things could have happened. Either an identity thief was trying to get a card or an old card was re-issued. Either way, you will want to check her credit report. Usually lenders and social security both report the death to the credit bureaus. If you want to see her report, you'll need to send in a copy of the death certificate. You should also contact the credit card company and close the account.
Question 2:
Mark P. Asks:
I signed a contract with a company to install flooring in my condo. They started, but have not finished the project due to flaws in the flooring. What can I do?
Answer 2:
California law says contractors must give you an estimated start and finish date. So, I want you to call the company, and ask what's up?
If nothing works out, I want you to file a complaint with the Contractors State License Board. They'll work with you and the contractor, to try to get this issue resolved.
Question 3:
Sundra from San Jose asks: I am applying for a job. The employer is asking for the last four digits of my social security number. They said it's required to submit a resume.
Do I have to give it? I'm worried about identity theft.
Answer 3:
They are allowed to ask you for your social security number. If you don't give it, they can refuse to accept your application. The law is unfair and should be changed. In Utah, they aren't allowed to ask for your social security number unless they are going to offer you a job.
