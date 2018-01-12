Suspect in Hayward crash that killed CHP officer booked into jail

The suspect in the Christmas Eve crash that killed a CHP officer was booked into the Alameda County Jail on Friday.Authorities transferred Mohammad Ali from a Castro Valley hospital, where he's been recovering from injuries suffered in the crash.Investigators say Ali was driving 120 miles an hour when he slammed his vehicle into a CHP cruiser parked alongside I-880 near Highway 92 in Hayward.The impact killed Officer Andrew Camilleri and injured his partner, Jonathan Velasquez.Ali faces multiple felony charges, including second degree murder.Officer Andrew Camilleri Memorial FundPO Box 276507Sacramento, CA 95827