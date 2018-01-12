Suspect in Hayward crash that killed CHP officer booked into jail

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --The suspect in the Christmas Eve crash that killed a CHP officer was booked into the Alameda County Jail on Friday.
Authorities transferred Mohammad Ali from a Castro Valley hospital, where he's been recovering from injuries suffered in the crash.
RELATED: Memorial service held for CHP Officer Andrew Camilleri
Investigators say Ali was driving 120 miles an hour when he slammed his vehicle into a CHP cruiser parked alongside I-880 near Highway 92 in Hayward.
The impact killed Officer Andrew Camilleri and injured his partner, Jonathan Velasquez.
Ali faces multiple felony charges, including second degree murder.
Donations can be made on the C.A.H.P Credit Union website or directly mailed to:
Officer Andrew Camilleri Memorial Fund
PO Box 276507
Sacramento, CA 95827
Click here to donate to the CHP memorial fund for Officer Camilleri.