New Café 'Noon All Day' Now Open In Dogpatch

There's a brand-new cafe in Dogpatch; located at 690 Indiana St. (between 19th St & 18th streets), the fresh addition is called Noon All Day.
The latest creation from the folks behind nearby eatery Piccino, the spot offers a breakfast and lunch menu that--like its name suggests--is served all day long.
For starters, look for the garden plate with kabocha hummus, marinated feta, vegetable crudite, pickles, olive, and pita; fried olives with house-made sausage and crushed tomato; and cauliflower potato fritters with fermented green tomato aioli.
Braised butter beans, poached egg, sauteed greens, fermented chili. | Photo: Cherylynn N./Yelp
If you're looking for something more substantial, offerings include a chicken soup stracciatella with whisked egg, nettles, and parmesan; and a chickpea socca with roasted cauliflower, broccoli, turmeric, yogurt and herb jam.
Rounding things out is an extensive pastry menu devised by chef Sarah Hopewell--also of Piccino. Look for desserts like rum toffee verrine with hazelnuts, Earl Grey cake, pistachio nougat with orange marmalade and Greek yogurt mousse, and Straus Creamery vanilla soft-serve.
There's a variety of espresso, coffee drinks, and tea on offer, too. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The new cafe has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Ava Elizabeth T., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 14th, described the cafe as a "great new addition to Dogpatch," noting that "the pastries are delicious!"
Yelper Molly W. said she "loved everything! Added the poached egg to the chickpea socca. Great spot in the neighborhood for coffee and brunch."
And Crystal C., who lives nearby, said she "eagerly awaited as I saw the employees work hard to pull the space together over the past few months. I was thrilled to see that they finally opened."
Noon All Day is open weekdays from 7am-8pm, closed on weekends.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
foodHoodlineSan Francisco