  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FOOD & DRINK

New Café 'Noon All Day' Now Open In Dogpatch

There's a brand-new cafe in Dogpatch; located at 690 Indiana St. (between 19th St & 18th streets), the fresh addition is called Noon All Day.

The latest creation from the folks behind nearby eatery Piccino, the spot offers a breakfast and lunch menu that--like its name suggests--is served all day long.

For starters, look for the garden plate with kabocha hummus, marinated feta, vegetable crudite, pickles, olive, and pita; fried olives with house-made sausage and crushed tomato; and cauliflower potato fritters with fermented green tomato aioli.

Braised butter beans, poached egg, sauteed greens, fermented chili. | Photo: Cherylynn N./Yelp


If you're looking for something more substantial, offerings include a chicken soup stracciatella with whisked egg, nettles, and parmesan; and a chickpea socca with roasted cauliflower, broccoli, turmeric, yogurt and herb jam.

Rounding things out is an extensive pastry menu devised by chef Sarah Hopewell--also of Piccino. Look for desserts like rum toffee verrine with hazelnuts, Earl Grey cake, pistachio nougat with orange marmalade and Greek yogurt mousse, and Straus Creamery vanilla soft-serve.

There's a variety of espresso, coffee drinks, and tea on offer, too. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The new cafe has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Ava Elizabeth T., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 14th, described the cafe as a "great new addition to Dogpatch," noting that "the pastries are delicious!"

Yelper Molly W. said she "loved everything! Added the poached egg to the chickpea socca. Great spot in the neighborhood for coffee and brunch."

And Crystal C., who lives nearby, said she "eagerly awaited as I saw the employees work hard to pull the space together over the past few months. I was thrilled to see that they finally opened."

Noon All Day is open weekdays from 7am-8pm, closed on weekends.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos