49er linebacker Reuben Foster arrested in Alabama for marijuana possession

Officials released the booking photo for Reuben Foster Friday evening, he was arrested for second-degree marijuana possession in Alabama and is now out of custody. (KGO-TV)

ALABAMA (KGO) --
Alabama officials released the booking photo for San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster Friday evening.

He was arrested for second-degree marijuana possession in Alabama and is now out of custody after paying a $2,500 bond.

Foster played his rookie season in 2017 with the 49ers.

The organization released a statement Friday night regarding the arrest: "The San Francisco 49ers organization is aware of the matter involving Reuben Foster and we are currently gathering all relevant facts."

It is unclear if there will be ramifications for him with the team.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the San Francisco 49ers.
