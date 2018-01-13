  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SPORTS

Legendary sportscaster Keith Jackson dies at 89

EMBED </>More Videos

Legendary college football announcer Keith Jackson died Friday night at age 89, ESPN reports.

Legendary college football announcer Keith Jackson died Friday night at age 89, ESPN reports.

"For generations of fans, Keith Jackson was college football," said Bob Iger, Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company. "When you heard his voice, you knew it was a big game. Keith was a true gentleman and memorable presence. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Turi Ann, and his family."

Jackson began calling college football games with ABC Sports in 1966 and retired in 2006. He was known for colorful catch phrases such as "Whoa, Nellie" and is credited with nicknaming the Rose Bowl, "The Grandaddy of Them All."

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportscollege footballcelebrity deathsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Kane scores 4 goals to lead Sharks past Flames 7-4
Kerr counting on role players to step up for Warriors
Kevin Durant sidelined with rib injury suffered in collision with Karl-Anthony Towns
Kings rally late against shorthanded and now-reeling Warriors
Injured Warriors play short, don't have enough against Kings
More Sports
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video