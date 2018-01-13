  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
HEALTH & FITNESS

'Perform For Life' Opening 2nd Studio In Former 'Cardio Barre' Space

Hoodline tipster Derek W. alerted us that Perform for Life, a personal fitness studio, is moving into the former Cardio Barre location in Hayes Valley.

The studio, which focuses on personal training and clinical bodywork, is slated to open at 61 Gough Street (near Haight) this spring. According to Planning documents, the owners are adding two new showers and building a wall as part of the remodeling.

"We are very excited," said Emily Nguyen, marketing and graphic design coordinator at Perform for Life when we reached her via email. Co-founder Justine Sharifi confirmed via email that this will be their second studio, while the original space at 1825 Market St. will also remain open.

Photo: Perform for Life/Yelp

In 2014, co-founders and married couple Bryantand Justine Sharifi opened their first studio. Bryant is a certified strength and conditioning specialist, while Justine is a registered nurse.

"Whether you're someone who is simply trying to tackle new year's resolutions or a professional athlete, we want to help you become the best version of yourself," Nguyen wrote, adding that they also offer InBody assessments that measure fat, muscle, and water levels in less than a minute.


Nguyen said they listened to client feedback and decided to expand so they could accommodate more customers and classes.

"It was time to begin our next chapter as a small business, and we wanted to offer an extension of the community to our clients, neighborhood, and potential new members," she said, adding that Perform For Life hopes to open more locations.

Nguyen said the company requires all trainers to have degrees in exercise science, kinesiology, or a related field; to be licensed certified strength and conditioning specialists; and receive continued education on a quarterly basis.

"We believe you should never stop learning," she said.

Thanks to tipster Derek W.!
See something interesting while you're out and about? Text Hoodline and we'll try to find out what's going on: 415-200-3233.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthHoodlineSan Francisco
HEALTH & FITNESS
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Alameda Health teaching public how to stop bleeding
CA medical cannabis provides legal immunity in AZ court case
State now investigating SF fertility clinic; new lawsuit filed
7-year-old with brain tumor gets wish to be Sunnyvale cop
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos