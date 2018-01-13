  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Police arrest suspect in Walnut Creek trail attack

A sign for the Iron Horse Trail is seen in Walnut Creek, Calif. in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --
Police say they have arrested a suspect after a woman was injured but survived an attempted sexual assault on the Iron Horse Trail just south of Newell Avenue in Walnut Creek Thursday.

The woman told police that she was walking from the Broadway Plaza area around 5:30 p.m. when a man crept up behind her and assaulted her. From his actions and comments, it was clear he intended to sexually assault her, she said.
RELATED: Police ask for help finding Iron Horse Trail sex assault suspect

For an unknown reason, the man suddenly fled, running northbound on South Broadway, according to police. The woman was treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.


Walnut Creek police and officers from the East Bay Regional Park District searched the area, but couldn't find the suspect, police said. East Bay Regional Parks police confirmed Saturday that they had arrested the suspect.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department's tip line at (510) 690-6521.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sex crimesexual assaultsex assaultattackwoman attackedsearchpoliceinvestigationarrestWalnut Creek
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police need help finding suspect in Walnut Creek trail attack
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos