Father calls police on son after finding child porn on cell phone

A Missouri teenager was arrested and charged with child porn possession after his father found pictures of a nude toddler on his cellphone.According to the O'Fallon Police Department, 17-year-old Andrew Spensberger had nude photos of a 2-year-old on his phone. The toddler was a relative of his father's girlfriend, police said.In a Facebook post, police said the teen had planned to sell the photos for cash.Spensberger was taken to jail and is being held on a $10,000 bond.