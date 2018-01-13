  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Father calls police on son after finding child porn on cell phone

Missouri father calls police on his son after finding child porn on cell phone. (KTRK)

O'FALLON, Missouri --
A Missouri teenager was arrested and charged with child porn possession after his father found pictures of a nude toddler on his cellphone.

According to the O'Fallon Police Department, 17-year-old Andrew Spensberger had nude photos of a 2-year-old on his phone. The toddler was a relative of his father's girlfriend, police said.

In a Facebook post, police said the teen had planned to sell the photos for cash.

Spensberger was taken to jail and is being held on a $10,000 bond.


