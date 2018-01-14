  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
HOMELESS

Housing protesters camp out at Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's house

EMBED </>More Videos

Protestors in Oakland spent the night outside Mayor Libby Schaaf's front door, demanding affordable housing. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Protestors in Oakland spent the night outside Mayor Libby Schaaf's front door, demanding affordable housing.

The group of advocates for the homeless camped outside the mayor's home overnight.

RELATED: Oakland workers clean up homeless encampment

They say she isn't doing enough to create affordable housing. In her annual "State of the City" speech, Schaaf challenged residents to offer spare rooms to people in need.

Protesters say that's not a viable solution.

RELATED: Fire burns 3 tents, 1 SUV at Oakland homeless encampment

"The folks out here struggling as is are not capable of opening up their houses. And if anything, if the mayor wants to open up her houses, I mean we're right here. She can let me stay in there for a while. And let me get on my feet," said Kaleeo Acatar, a homeless Oakland resident.

Protesters say they want more funds redirected to social services to get people off the streets.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhomelessaffordable housinghousinghousing marketlibby schaafprotestOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOMELESS
3-D printed homes could end homelessness
Loyal dog waits in vain outside hospital for four months after owner dies
Community helps Joshua Tree family buy a home
Rescued dog to become therapy animal
Oakland mayor says protecting the most vulnerable starts with housing
More homeless
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video