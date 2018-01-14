Protestors in Oakland spent the night outside Mayor Libby Schaaf's front door, demanding affordable housing.The group of advocates for the homeless camped outside the mayor's home overnight.They say she isn't doing enough to create affordable housing. In her annual "State of the City" speech, Schaaf challenged residents to offer spare rooms to people in need.Protesters say that's not a viable solution."The folks out here struggling as is are not capable of opening up their houses. And if anything, if the mayor wants to open up her houses, I mean we're right here. She can let me stay in there for a while. And let me get on my feet," said Kaleeo Acatar, a homeless Oakland resident.Protesters say they want more funds redirected to social services to get people off the streets.