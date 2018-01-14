  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Montecito death toll rises to 20 as more remains recovered from mudslide

Another body was found in Montecito on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, bringing the number of mudslide fatalities to 20, Santa Barbara County spokesman Justin Cooper said. Four people still remain missing. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)

MONTECITO, Calif. --
Authorities say another body has been found at the scene of Southern California's devastating mudslides, increasing the death toll to 20.

Santa Barbara County spokesman Justin Cooper said Sunday that four people still remain missing amid the destruction in coastal Montecito.

RELATED:101 Fwy closed indefinitely in Montecito as death toll rises to 19 and 5 remain missing

Cooper did not give any additional information, only saying the coroner's office will identify the body.

The U.S. 101 freeway and many surrounding roads are closed indefinitely as crews continue to clear mud and rocks from the community inundated by flash floods last week.

A candlelight vigil is planned for the victims of devastating mudslides in Southern California.

VIDEO: Video shows river of mud rushing down Montecito street as family scrambles for safety

Five people remain missing Sunday as crews continue to remove mud, boulders and downed trees five days after a powerful storm sent flash floods rushing through coastal Montecito.

The vigil organized by Montecito elected officials is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden. The event will include an interfaith service. Anyone wanting to attend is invited to bring candles.

The mudslides before dawn Tuesday destroyed at least 65 homes and damaged more than 460 others.
