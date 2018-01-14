Fresno State holds 3rd annual Baby Race

The halftime entertainment at Saturday night's Fresno State men's basketball game could not have been any cuter.More than 30 babies flooded the court at the Save Mart Center for the third annual Bulldogs Baby Race.The young Bulldogs fans were part of the halftime entertainment at Saturday night's game as the Bulldog men's basketball team took on New Mexico.The babies competed in a 15-yard crawl on the basketball court.For first, second and third place winners got a fun package of goodies for the baby and a gift card to Mad Duck.