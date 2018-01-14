  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Remote control car chases after pickup truck on Texas highway

VROOM-VROOM: This is one toy story unlike any other we've ever seen in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas --
A lot of weird things happen on Houston roadways, but we haven't seen anything quite like this before.

Alex Villa was driving on the southbound lanes of Highway 59 when he spotted something on the roadway ahead.

New cell phone video shows an RC car in a hurry behind a white pickup truck, racing alongside vehicles at impressive speed.

"Look at this guy," Villa says from the passenger seat, rolling down the window to get a better look.

You can hear the whirr of the remote control car as it continues to race along the highway before vanishing.

"He just exited!" Villa exclaims. "That was his exit apparently!"

While we don't know where the little car sped off to, we're convinced Woody or Buzz might know something about this toy story.

