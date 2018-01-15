  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR

Martin Luther King Jr. Day events features Celebration Train from San Jose to San Francisco

A big, enthusiastic crowd packed the Diridon station in San Jose this morning for the Martin Luther King Celebration Train. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A big, enthusiastic crowd packed the Diridon station in San Jose, this morning. The Martin Luther King Celebration Train left San Jose at 9:45 a.m. for San Francisco. Riders will then be able to take part in the MLK Day events at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts.

FULL LIST: Bay Area honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day with several events

"We're here to celebrate Dr. King's day and equality for all people," said San Jose resident, Belinda Ahmed.

PHOTOS: The legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.


Caltrain says there was a big jump in demand this year for the free tickets that give a ride up the Peninsula to San Francisco. Last year, 950 people signed up for the trip. This year, 1,200 people signed up.

"Now more than ever people are realizing the true legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King. His fight for racial equality and social justice and the things he fought for back in the 50s and 60s are things that we're still fighting for today," said Caltrain Spokesperson, Tasha Bartholomew.

More events are planned through February. Click here for more information.

Click here for more stories on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
