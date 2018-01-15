A big, enthusiastic crowd packed the Diridon station in San Jose, this morning. The Martin Luther King Celebration Train left San Jose at 9:45 a.m. for San Francisco. Riders will then be able to take part in the MLK Day events at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts."We're here to celebrate Dr. King's day and equality for all people," said San Jose resident, Belinda Ahmed.Caltrain says there was a big jump in demand this year for the free tickets that give a ride up the Peninsula to San Francisco. Last year, 950 people signed up for the trip. This year, 1,200 people signed up."Now more than ever people are realizing the true legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King. His fight for racial equality and social justice and the things he fought for back in the 50s and 60s are things that we're still fighting for today," said Caltrain Spokesperson, Tasha Bartholomew.