  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

'S***hole' projected onto Trump hotel with emojis

EMBED </>More Videos

Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. got a surprise makeover over the weekend -- the word "s***hole" was projected on the front of the hotel along with several smiling poop emojis.

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. got a surprise makeover over the weekend -- the word "s***hole" was projected on the front of the hotel along with several smiling poop emojis. Also projected on the building were things like "pay Trump bribes here".

RELATED: 'Totally disgusting:' Bay Area politicians weigh in on Trump s***hole comment

Washington-based Robin Bell is taking credit for the stunt. He tells CNN the projection was up for less than an hour.

It comes amid reports President Trump made a crude comment about allowing immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti and several African countries into the U.S.

RELATED: President Trump asked 'are you a racist?' after signing MLK Jr. Day proclamation

The president tweeted he never said anything derogatory about Haitians and he should probably record future meetings.

Click here for more stories about President Trump.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpimmigrationimmigration reformartWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Report: Airbnb to promote tourism in 's---hole countries'
GOP senator asserts Trump did not say 's---hole'
What Trump's 's---hole' comments could mean for the travel ban
Trump denies making 's---hole' comments, says he's 'not a racist'
Diplomats face challenge of reassuring allies they're not 's---hole countries'
Trump ignores uproar over 's---hole' remarks as he honors Martin Luther King Jr.
OPINION: Trump's 's---hole' remarks are a sad moment for America and the White House
White House appears unfazed by Trump's 's---hole countries' comment
'Offensive,' 'shocking,' 'shameful': World leaders blast Trump's 's---hole' remarks
'Totally disgusting:' Bay Area politicians weigh in on Trump comment
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce
Trump Organization subpoenaed for Russia-related documents
Trump administration imposes sanctions on 19 Russians
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video