'S***hole' projected onto Trump hotel with emojis

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings - unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. got a surprise makeover over the weekend -- the word "s***hole" was projected on the front of the hotel along with several smiling poop emojis. Also projected on the building were things like "pay Trump bribes here".Washington-based Robin Bell is taking credit for the stunt. He tells CNN the projection was up for less than an hour.It comes amid reports President Trump made a crude comment about allowing immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti and several African countries into the U.S.The president tweeted he never said anything derogatory about Haitians and he should probably record future meetings.