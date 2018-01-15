Perhaps a day of rest for some, but in Oakland, volunteers helped clean up a park in Oakland Monday to help their community on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.Kids picked up old electronics, worn out tires, and other trash in an effort to clean up Arroyo Viejo Park."I would love to see more groups have picnics here," said event organizer Dwayne Aikens with the group We Lead Ours. "Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., that was his whole dream. I have a dream where people can come together."Community groups Keep Oakland Beautiful and We Lead Ours aided in the cleanup. Many of those who came to help were children."If he were alive, he would've done the same things too," said 9 year old Ronald Aikens Davis.