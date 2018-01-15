  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
SOCIETY

Volunteers, kids help clean up park in Oakland on MLK holiday

Volunteers helped clean up a park in Oakland Monday to help their community on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Perhaps a day of rest for some, but in Oakland, volunteers helped clean up a park in Oakland Monday to help their community on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

RELATED: Warriors coach says MLK would be 'less than inspired' by today's leadership

Kids picked up old electronics, worn out tires, and other trash in an effort to clean up Arroyo Viejo Park.

"I would love to see more groups have picnics here," said event organizer Dwayne Aikens with the group We Lead Ours. "Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., that was his whole dream. I have a dream where people can come together."

RELATED: San Francisco celebrates MLK Day

Community groups Keep Oakland Beautiful and We Lead Ours aided in the cleanup. Many of those who came to help were children.

"If he were alive, he would've done the same things too," said 9 year old Ronald Aikens Davis.

