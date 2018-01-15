  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
GYMNASTICS

Olympian Simone Biles reveals sexual abuse by Team USA doctor

EMBED </>More Videos

What's next for solid gold gymnast Simone Biles? (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles says she was sexually abused by former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar.

Following accusations of sexual abuse by gymnasts McKayla Marone, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas, Simone Biles came forward Monday with her accusation.

RELATED: Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney accuses team doctor of molestation

Biles released a statement on Twitter saying that she too was one of the many survivors that were sexually abused by Nassar.


Biles' former teammate Raisman tweeted her support.

In February 2017, Nassar was charged in Michigan with 22 counts of criminal sexual conduct from his time working at Michigan State University. Five of those counts relate to victims who were under 13 years old, prosecutors said.

Nassar is also facing similar charges in Eaton County, which is home to an elite gymnastics club, and is awaiting sentencing on federal child pornography charges, according to the AP.

Related Topics:
simone bilesgymnasticsdoctorssexual assaultOlympicsu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Report details scope of sexual abuse in U.S. gymnastics
Former female gymnasts accuse doctor of molesting them during treatment
Gymnastics doctor pleads guilty to sexual assault charges
Former national team gymnast alleges abuse by doctor, Karolyis
Gymnastics doctor sentenced to 60 years over child porn charges
Former USA Gymnastics doctor indicted on child porn charges
Lawsuit: MSU failed to act on early claims of sex abuse by school and USA Gymnastics doctor
More women allege abuse by former USA Gymnastics and MSU doctor
Three former U.S. gymnasts detail abuse by Dr. Larry Nassar
Gabby Douglas alleges she was abused by USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar
GYMNASTICS
New sexual battery lawsuit filed in SJ against former Olympics doctor
Report: USA Swimming allegedly covered up hundreds of sex abuse cases
Father who tried to attack Nassar in court doesn't want donations
Larry Nassar sentenced to a third, 40-to-125-year prison term
Judge will not punish father who attacked Nassar in court
More gymnastics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video