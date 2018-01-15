  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FLU

6-year-old Texas girl suffered rare side effects after taking Tamiflu

EMBED </>More Videos

A 6-year-old Texas girl had nervous system problems after taking a common flu medicine. (KTRK)

ALLEN, Texas --
A 6-year-old Texas girl had nervous system problems after taking a common flu medicine.

RELATED: Flu takes life of vibrant South Bay mom

Her parents say she had hallucinations and possibly tried to harm herself after using Tamiflu. Experts say those are some of the rare side effects of the drug.
The family wants to remain anonymous but they say the side effects on their 6-year-old were stunning: hallucinations, running away from school, and an attempt, they believe, to hurt herself.

"The second story window was open, which is in her bedroom, and she used her desk to climb up onto it, and she was about to jump out the window when my wife came up and grabbed her," the girl's father told KTVT-TV.

VIDEO: Tips for preventing the flu

They took her to the hospital, where a doctor informed them that nervous system problems - including psychosis - can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.

"It can happen," said Emergency Room Physician Dr. Glenn Hardesty. "Less than one percent is what's listed in the data sheet. I've been in practice 20 years, and I haven't seen that particular complication."

It is written in the fine print, and Dr. Hardesty says there's always a chance of a side effect with any drug. The little girl's parents say they wish they had known.

"I don't think the 16 hours of symptom relief from the flu is worth the possible side effects that we went through," her father said.

RELATED: Cold vs. Flu -- how to tell the difference


His message for parents is to make sure you do your homework before taking Tamiflu.

"Know that side effects are there for a reason. They're written down for a reason. I guess they can happen, and we got the short end of the stick," he said.

Dr. Hardesty says the side effects should be only temporary.

The girl's parents say they sent a letter to the FDA to make them aware of what happened.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the flu.

Related Topics:
healthfluchildren's healthchildrentexas newsillnessmedicalmedical emergencyTexas
FLU
Flu activity decreasing in California, nationwide
Teen first diagnosed with flu finds out it's cancer
Health officials say flu shot remains best defense
3-year-old girl dies days after being hospitalized with flu-like symptoms
Mom dies from flu complications after refusing Tamiflu due to cost
More flu
HEALTH & FITNESS
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Alameda Health teaching public how to stop bleeding
CA medical cannabis provides legal immunity in AZ court case
State now investigating SF fertility clinic; new lawsuit filed
7-year-old with brain tumor gets wish to be Sunnyvale cop
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video