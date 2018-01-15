Bay Area surfers take on big waves during High Surf Advisory

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) --Huge waves brought out surfers in droves on Monday in San Mateo County.
It's not the Mavericks surf contest, but surfers grabbed their boards to take on some big waves near Half Moon Bay.
VIDEO: Waves that rumble like a truck: Mavericks has been challenging top surfers for 20 years
There's a High Surf Advisory through 4 p.m. Tuesday for Bay Area beaches.
Strong wind currents could create wave heights reaching up to 20-feet.
Dangerous sneaker waves are also possible.
