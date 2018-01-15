  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
MAVERICKS

Bay Area surfers take on big waves during High Surf Advisory

Huge waves brought out surfers in droves Monday in San Mateo County. Here's a look at the best video from Sky7. (KGO)

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) --
Huge waves brought out surfers in droves on Monday in San Mateo County.

It's not the Mavericks surf contest, but surfers grabbed their boards to take on some big waves near Half Moon Bay.

VIDEO: Waves that rumble like a truck: Mavericks has been challenging top surfers for 20 years

There's a High Surf Advisory through 4 p.m. Tuesday for Bay Area beaches.

Strong wind currents could create wave heights reaching up to 20-feet.

Dangerous sneaker waves are also possible.

Click here for a look at the latest weather conditions and click here for more stories about the Mavericks.

