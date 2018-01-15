  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
FOOD & DRINK

Restaurant & Bar 'Mersea' Now Open On Treasure Island

Mersea, a new "comfort-casual" eatery and bar, opened on Treasure Island over the weekend with a menu developed by executive chef Parke Ulrich (Waterbar, EPIC Steak).

"We're incredibly excited to open our doors to provide neighbors, Bay Area locals and visitors with a welcoming gathering place to enjoy delicious, locally-sourced food and beautiful, sweeping views of San Francisco," said Ulrich.

The cuisine at Mersea--an Old English word that translates as 'island oasis'--celebrates the Bay Area's cultural diversity. As a result, customers can expect to find an array of globally-inspired dishes.


As a nod to San Francisco's history as a busy port and the island's former naval base, Mersea has partnered with the Treasure Island Homeless Development Initiative (TIHDI) and other organizations to provide job training and career opportunities.

"Our team is committed to providing TIHDI members with on-site restaurant industry training to make positive, measurable changes in the Treasure Island community, as well as provide job opportunities for people with barriers to employment," said restaurant co-founder MeeSun Boice.


On the breakfast menu, look for items like brioche French toast with cinnamon, toasted pecans, and maple syrup; chia seed pudding with coconut milk and fresh fruit; a breakfast burrito with eggs, potato, and salsa; and assorted pastries by Bakeworks.

For lunch and dinner, there are dishes such as a double-stacked cheeseburger on a sesame brioche roll; shio (salt) ramen with roast chicken and pork, soft-cooked egg and scallions; and "The Jersey Girl Sandwich," a Taylor pork roll, fried egg, kimchi, and arugula on English muffin.

Rounding things out are snacks like togarashi kettle corn; musubi with roasted pork and jade rice wrapped in nori; and desserts such as an orange creamsicle float and butterscotch pudding. (You can check out the full menu here).

After your meal, there's no need to rush home; Mersea features an outdoor bocce ball court along with a professionally designed putting green from Back Nine Greens.
Mersea is open daily 8am-9pm.
