  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
7 ON YOUR SIDE

Ask Finney: Burial plots, credit scores, online banking

EMBED </>More Videos

7 On Your Side's Consumer expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Consumer expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.




Question 1:
Shirley asks: How can I sell my burial plot?

Answer 1:

First, check with the cemetery to see the rules and regulations on selling your plot before you do anything. Generally it is legal to sell the plot and sometimes the cemetery might buy-back the plot. eBay and Craigslist have many plots for sale. There are also plot brokers and online cemetery-specific sales. Be careful: there are fees. The California Cemetery and Funeral Bureau is a good starting point.
Question 2:

Debbie from Cotati asked us on Facebook: Will it hurt my credit if I lower my credit limit on my credit card?

Answer 2:
Yes, it will hurt your credit score. Credit utilization is a big part of your score. The lower your credit limit the higher your utilization. So, if you have charged $100 dollars and you have a $1,000 dollar limit you have ten percent utilization. If you drop your limit to $500 your utilization goes up to 20 percent.

You can find out more about credit limits here.

Question 3:
Jackie from San Francisco asks: I want to know the best bank, online or not, that gives the highest interest for my savings.

Answer 3:
It's one of my resolutions for 2018. Jackie, good for you thinking about saving money for the future! That changes all the time. A good place to look is bankrate.com. You can filter what kind of savings account, like a regular or money market, how much you're depositing, and with the highest interest rate. It will list all the online and brick and mortar banks. We did one search, and at last check, the highest rate offered is 1.6 percent. Just make sure you read the terms and conditions before signing up.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shopping7 On Your Sideconsumer concernsbankcredit cardscredit programcemeteryfuneralSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
Consumer Catch-up: iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Apple parental help
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Costco offering 'Military Hour' shopping event
How long you've got to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Toys 'R' Us closing: Social media gets nostalgic
Here's why taking a bath was risking disaster for a Bay Area couple
More Shopping
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video