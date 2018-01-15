  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Bald eagles make majestic return to Milpitas elementary school

Rex Yip arrived at Curtner Elementary School in Milpitas Monday evening just moments before two bald eagles came soaring into sight, returning to their nest. He described it as breathtaking. (Susan Cheung)

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) --
Rex Yip arrived at Curtner Elementary School in Milpitas Monday evening just moments before two bald eagles came soaring into sight, returning to their nest. He described it as breathtaking.

Yip brought his 6-year-old son to teach him about the beauty of the natural world. The Yips were among a handful of people who visited the campus to see the eagles.

It's the second year the pair has nested in one of the redwood trees in front of the school. Ashley Kinney, the hospital manager of Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley, said bald eagles form long terms bonds and often pairs will return to nest in the same place year after year.

"You can't get any better than a bald eagle nesting in your school and I just think it's great because it's showing the species is actually coming back," said Kinney.

She said they must be enjoying a good food source. Bird lovers and photographers are taking advantage of the spectacle.

Susan Cheung shared a beautiful photo of the eagles. She's been following the eagle family since they first showed up last year.
