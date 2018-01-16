  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Report: Japan broadcaster apologizes for false ballistic missile alert

The Japanese national broadcaster NHK has issued an on-air apology for issuing an alert claiming North Korea had launched a ballistic missile.

JAPAN (KGO) --
The Japanese national broadcaster NHK has issued an on-air apology for issuing a false alert claiming North Korea had launched a ballistic missile.

This was very similar to what happened in Hawaii over the weekend.

TIMELINE: Hawaii false alarm missile scare


Residents in Japan with the NHK app got a message on their phones telling them to evacuate inside a building or go underground.

Coincidentally today the US and Canada plan to host talks in Vancouver over the North Korean nuclear threat. South Korea and Japan are expected to participate.
