Report: Japan broadcaster apologizes for false ballistic missile alert

The Japanese national broadcaster NHK has issued an on-air apology for issuing a false alert claiming North Korea had launched a ballistic missile.This was very similar to what happened in Hawaii over the weekend.Residents in Japan with the NHK app got a message on their phones telling them to evacuate inside a building or go underground.Coincidentally today the US and Canada plan to host talks in Vancouver over the North Korean nuclear threat. South Korea and Japan are expected to participate.